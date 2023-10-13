Airbus (EPA:AIR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.27

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €129.27 ($136.07) and traded as low as €124.68 ($131.24). Airbus shares last traded at €126.32 ($132.97), with a volume of 932,524 shares traded.

Airbus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.16.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.