AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

