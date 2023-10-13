Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.24

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.24 and last traded at $108.35, with a volume of 118182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.61.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $331,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

