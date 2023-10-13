Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

