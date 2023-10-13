Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

