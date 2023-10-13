Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

