Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 918,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,581,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

