Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

