Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

