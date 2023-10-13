Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.