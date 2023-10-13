Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.