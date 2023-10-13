Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 460,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

