Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

