Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.