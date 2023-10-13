Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

