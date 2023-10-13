AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $357.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AON opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average of $327.06. AON has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

