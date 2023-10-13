Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

