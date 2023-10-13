Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
