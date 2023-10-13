Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 34,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,049,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

