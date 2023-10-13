Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

