Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

