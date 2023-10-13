Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

ACLX opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $863,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $7,918,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

