Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ARQT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARQT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.