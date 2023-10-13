Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARQT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

