ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Critical Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.24%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT -$88.82 million -9.80 -$229.93 million ($3.40) -5.61 AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

