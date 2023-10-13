Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) vs. Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Head-To-Head Review

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 5.01

Profitability

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Necessity Retail REIT and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 149.22%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

