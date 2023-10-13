AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $36.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

