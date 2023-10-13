Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.74. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

