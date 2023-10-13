Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.14 ($7.52).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($7.71) to GBX 555 ($6.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.2 %

About Auto Trader Group

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 646 ($7.91) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.60 ($8.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,580.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.36.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

