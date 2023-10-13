Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

