Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.