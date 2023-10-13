Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.26

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 176445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

