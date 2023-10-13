Bank of America Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $297.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.