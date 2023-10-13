Bank of America Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $264.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

