Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BDC opened at $95.27 on Friday. Belden has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Belden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Belden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

