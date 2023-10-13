Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $331.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

