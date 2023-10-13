Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) vs. Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Critical Analysis

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -99.16% -51.72% Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Biogen 0 4 21 0 2.84

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prime Medicine and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.27%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $326.48, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Biogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 124.19 -$121.82 million N/A N/A Biogen $9.97 billion 3.79 $3.05 billion $18.37 14.21

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine.

Summary

Biogen beats Prime Medicine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

