Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 11.5%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 109,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 232,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.