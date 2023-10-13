BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $356,000.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 61.46 and a quick ratio of 61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 468.97%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

