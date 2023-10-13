Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.35. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 19,791 shares traded.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 240.40% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

