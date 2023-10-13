BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.61

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as low as C$12.72. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

BMTC Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.91.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of C$169.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.2110895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

