BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.61

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as low as C$12.72. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.91.
BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of C$169.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.2110895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
