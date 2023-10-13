BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.