BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.