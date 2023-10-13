Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.69

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.69 and last traded at $125.38, with a volume of 64757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.