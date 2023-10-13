Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BOWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

BOWL opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.31. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

