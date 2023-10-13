BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $129.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 12247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.63).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.79.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.