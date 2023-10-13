Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $56.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 60,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

