Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and traded as high as C$4.16. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 1,561 shares changing hands.

Brompton Oil Split Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

About Brompton Oil Split

(Get Free Report)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Oil Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Oil Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.