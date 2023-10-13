Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,757.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,757 ($21.51) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($21.79), with a volume of 144302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,835.50 ($22.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.14) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.29) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($19.76) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($24.98).

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRBY

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,077.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.