Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,757.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,757 ($21.51) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($21.79), with a volume of 144302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,835.50 ($22.47).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.14) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.29) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($19.76) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($24.98).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,077.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

