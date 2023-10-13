C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.63

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.63 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.90 ($0.19). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 16.08 ($0.20), with a volume of 9,396 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of £40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -535.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 7.24.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

