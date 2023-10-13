Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $492,910 in the last three months. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

