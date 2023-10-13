Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,013 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 249.7% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.47.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

